Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

