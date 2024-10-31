Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

