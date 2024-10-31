Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $605,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 81,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.