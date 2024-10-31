Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $427,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 64,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 406,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

