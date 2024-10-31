Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 81,515 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

