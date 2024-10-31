Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,152 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

