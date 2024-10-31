Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SAP were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,573,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $237.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $133.46 and a 12-month high of $243.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

