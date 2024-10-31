Golden State Equity Partners Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPGP opened at $105.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $107.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

