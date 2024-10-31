Golden State Equity Partners Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $307.45 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

