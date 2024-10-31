Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.05% of Redwood Trust worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 2,530,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 127,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 174,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 906,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 297,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 971.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

