Golden State Equity Partners Buys 991 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,013 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 406.0% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

