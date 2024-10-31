Golden State Equity Partners Buys 1,762 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 226.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Cintas were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.85 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $125.62 and a 52-week high of $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

