Goatseus Maximus Price Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $524.95 million and $197.22 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,522.92 or 0.99721270 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,375.06 or 0.99512197 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,307.501878. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.60269712 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $241,406,496.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.