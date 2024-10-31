Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. 8,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 192,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Globavend Stock Up 16.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.