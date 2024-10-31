Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Trading 12.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 34,680,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 88,165,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

