Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. 3,002,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,739,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Gevo Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $562.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In related news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,897.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,171 shares of company stock worth $421,858. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 61.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

