Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gevo Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $610.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GEVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $53,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,897.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,171 shares of company stock valued at $421,858 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

