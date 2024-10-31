GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 106099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

GeneDx Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,971,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,215,579.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,570 shares in the company, valued at $87,215,579.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,581.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,447 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $11,335,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

