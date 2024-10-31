Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock remained flat at GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 9.05 ($0.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
