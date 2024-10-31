FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Increased by Roth Capital

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.39. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.51.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.46 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

