FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Boosted by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

BOH opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.08%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $43,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $70,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

