FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

