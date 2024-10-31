FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.04. 51,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

