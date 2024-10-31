FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:XIDE)

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Stock Performance

XIDE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (XIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

