Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Group Trading Down 4.0 %

ULCC opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

