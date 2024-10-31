Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Frontier Group Trading Down 4.0 %
ULCC opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 2.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group
In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.