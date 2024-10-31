Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 559,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,107.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,107.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

