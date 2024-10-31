Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 72,749 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $62,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575,357 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,003 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

