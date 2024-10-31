Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.06. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 242,381 shares trading hands.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.92 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,507.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 674,500 shares of company stock valued at $534,193. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

