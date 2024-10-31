Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.63 million.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 702,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,137. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

