Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as 5.39 and last traded at 5.38. Approximately 83,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 72,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.36.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.78.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

