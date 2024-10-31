Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,352 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $40,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

