Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,654 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.