Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,291 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $390,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,185,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $204.82 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

