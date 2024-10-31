Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

