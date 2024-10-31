Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $172.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

