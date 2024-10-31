Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.