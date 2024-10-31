Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 27.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Fiverr International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Fiverr International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FVRR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 572,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.