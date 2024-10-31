First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.96 and last traded at $143.96, with a volume of 6010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $6,103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 147.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.