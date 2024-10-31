First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FMY opened at $12.02 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.