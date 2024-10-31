First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 922.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

