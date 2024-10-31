First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 760,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,402. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

