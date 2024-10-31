First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $288.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.48 and a 200-day moving average of $244.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $294.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

