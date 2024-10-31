First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

