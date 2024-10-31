First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.