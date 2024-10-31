First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 183,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,351,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $105.14 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.