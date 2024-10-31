First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 827 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $654,296. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,119. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCO opened at $458.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $303.98 and a 12 month high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.