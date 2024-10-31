First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $321.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.83.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $197.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.93. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

