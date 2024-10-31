Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Releases Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.
Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
