Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWDGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.