Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Posts Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter.

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

FNWD stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group raised Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.