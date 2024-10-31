Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 119.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 150.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.89. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $27.75.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

